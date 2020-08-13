Munster cancel training after academy player tests positive

Munster cancelled training today at Thomond Park and at their High Performance Centre in the University of Limerick after an academy player tested positive for Covid-19.

Six contracted players – one of whom is part of the senior squad – have commenced a period of self-isolation.

“The individual immediately self-isolated on development of symptoms on Sunday,” read a Munster press release this afternoon. “The HSE have been contacted and the contact tracing process has commenced.

“In taking all precautions Munster Rugby have immediately identified five academy players and one senior player as potential close contacts from social and household settings and the six players have already commenced self-isolating.”

The senior panel are due to gather on the UL campus next Monday to complete the third phases of the IRFU’s PCR testing “and resume preparations for the Guinness Pro 14 encounter against Leinster, ” the statement added.

“Test results will be released publicly in line with the process for phase one and two of these routine tests.”

This is the first professional rugby player in Ireland to test positive for the coronavirus.

The statement indicates that the return of interprovincial rugby at the Aviva stadium on Saturday August 22nd – when Leinster plays Munster with Ulster against Connacht the following day – is still scheduled to go ahead.

Munster’s head of medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, stated: “The health and safety of our players and staff is the priority and that is why we are taking all precautions, going above and beyond, ensuring the safe resumption of training and rugby next week.

“The player involved has not been in the High Performance Centre this week and the HSE have confirmed that the training group are not considered as close contacts.

“The individual is continuing to be monitored medically and remains well.

“There are protocols and policies in place that everyone has been following, and we will continue to be vigilant in all our efforts as we move closer to the return of rugby on Saturday week.”