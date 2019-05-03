Matt Williams: Why does rugby defy mathematical logic?
From team lists to six teams in quarter-finals, the rugby numbers game is too complicated
Connacht meet Ulster in a Pro14 quarter-final which isn’t quite a quarter-final this weekend. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho
There are some deep mysteries in the game of rugby. For example, in other sports, numbering the team lists would seem pretty straightforward. With 23 players in a rugby squad, logic says, you would start at number 1 and list every player until number 23.
Oh no. Not in rugby.