Matt Williams: Rugby snared answering hate with hate
Folau and Vunipola do not represent community’s views but abusing them no use
Saracens’ Billy Vunipola is confronted by a Munster fan after his side’s victory in the Champions Cup semi-final at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
The views expressed by Israel Folau and Billy Vunipola do not represent the rugby community, our ethos, ethics or values. They are not us.
Rugby’s ongoing support for former Wales captain Gareth Thomas and our exceptional referee Nigel Owens, both gay men thriving in rugby, is a testimony to rugby’s inclusive culture.