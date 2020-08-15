Matt Williams: Players’ sacrifice must outweigh the rest of society
The reward for this monastic existence? An economic boost and they get to play rugby
Rugby in Ireland resumes with the clash of Leinster and Munster at the Aviva, but for it to be a success big sacrifices will be needed. File photograph: Inpho
This week the French rugby clubs Stade Français and Lyon confirmed that they have multiple players infected with Covid-19, putting the commencement of the Top14 into serious doubt.
While our main concern must be for the health of the players, it is a chilling example of the troubles that will lay ahead for pan European rugby.