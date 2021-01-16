Matt Williams: A Lions tour in a raging pandemic would be more than folly
Proposed Rainbow Competition also a non-starter given current Covid rates
Lions fans on tour in New Zealand: South Africa now has over 1m people infected and a new super-infectious Covid-19 variant is rampant. This not an environment for the Lions and their 30,000 supporters to visit. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Science, politics and financial capital have always shared a turbulent relationship.
As far back as the Renaissance, when Galileo joyously announced that science had proved the earth orbited the sun, the political and financial heavyweight champion of the world, the Catholic Church, was not happy.