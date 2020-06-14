Match postponed as Australian rugby league resumption hits snag

Sunday’s match between Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs called off

Sunday’s match between the Sydney Roosters and cross-town rivals the Canterbury Bulldogs was called off a few hours before kick-off. File photograph: Getty Images

Sunday’s match between the Sydney Roosters and cross-town rivals the Canterbury Bulldogs was called off a few hours before kick-off. File photograph: Getty Images

 

The perils of resuming professional sport after Covid-19 have been shown in Australia’s rugby league competition, with a match postponed two weeks into the re-started season over an indirect coronavirus case.

The NRL resumed from a two-month suspension for its third round of fixtures on May 28th, with crowds allowed into stadiums from this weekend despite opposition from medical authorities.

But the move back towards normality suffered a setback when Sunday’s match between the Sydney Roosters and cross-town rivals the Canterbury Bulldogs was called off a few hours before kick-off.

The decision was taken because one of Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman’s children attends a school where a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19. The school has closed until June 25th, with students told to self-isolate.

The NRL said in a statement Tolman and all players and staff in Canterbury’s 50-person bubble would now be tested, with the match rescheduled for Monday evening pending test results.

The reigning champion Roosters sit seventh in the 16-team competition with two wins from four games, while Canterbury are third-last.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.