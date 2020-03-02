March rugby calendar: Your guide to all the month’s fixtures

(all times Irish)

SUNDAY 1st

Pro 14: Kings v Connacht, Mandela Bay (1.0)

FRIDAY 6th

Pro 14: Dragons v Benetton (7.35)

SATURDAY 7th

Six Nations Championship: England v Wales, Twickenham (4.45)

SUNDAY 8th

Six Nations Championship: Scotland v France, Murrayfield (3.0)

FRIDAY 13th

Under-20 Six Nations Championship: France v Ireland, Stade Aimee Giral (8.0)



AIL Division 1A: Dublin University v Lansdowne (8.0).

SATURDAY 14th

Six Nations Championship: Wales v Scotland, Principality stadium (2.15); Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico (4.45); France v Ireland, Stade de France (8.0pm)



AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Garryowen; Clontarf v UCC; Cork Con v Terenure; Young Munster v UCD.



Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Navan; Highfield v St Mary’s; Malone v Naas; Old Wesley v Old Belvedere; Shannon v Banbridge (1.0).



Division 2A (2.30): Buccaneers v Nenagh Ormond; Cashel v QUB; Dolphin v Rainey OB; MU Barnhall v Old Crescent; UL Bohemian v Ballymena.



Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Malahide; Belfast Harlequins v Greystones; Dungannon v Sligo; Galwegians v Blackrock; Wanderers v Corinthians.



Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Bruff; City of Derry v Sunday’s Well; Enniscorthy v Omagh; Midleton v Skerries; Tullamore v Clonmel.

SUNDAY 15th

Women’s Six Nations Championship: France v Ireland, Le Stadium, Nord Lille Metropole (4.45).

FRIDAY 20th

Pro 14: Connacht v Scarlets, Sportsground (7.35); Ulster v Dragons, Kingspan (7.35)



AIL Division 1A: Terenure v Clontarf (8.0).

SATURDAY 21st

Pro14: Southern Kings v Edinburgh, Mandela Bay (1.0); Cardiff v Zebre, Arms Park (3.0); Cheetahs v Leinster, Toyota stadium (3.0); Ospreys v Glasgow, Liberty stadium (5.15); Benetton v Munster, Stadio Monigo (5.15)



AIL Division 1A (2.30): Garryowen v Dublin University; Lansdowne v Cork Con; UCC v Young Munster; UCD v Ballynahinch.



Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v Malone; Naas v Highfield; Navan v Shannon; Old Belvedere v City of Armagh; St Mary’s v Old Wesley.



Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Buccaneers; Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall; Old Crescent v Cashel; QUB v Dolphin; Rainey OB v UL Bohemian.



Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Ballina; Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins; Greystones v Galwegians; Malahide v Dungannon; Sligo v Wanderers.



Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Midleton; Clonmel v Bangor; Omagh v City of Derry; Skerries v Enniscorthy; Sunday’s Well v Tullamore.

THURSDAY 26th

AIL Division 1A (8.0): Dublin University v UCD (8.0).



FRIDAY 27th

Pro 14: Kings v Leinster, Mandela Bay (5.15); Glasgow v Ulster, Scotstoun (7.35); Munster v Benetton, Musgrave Park (7.35)



Division 2B (8.0): Corinthians v Galwegians; Malahide v Blackrock.

SATURDAY 28th

Pro 14: Cheetahs v Edinburgh, Toyota Stadium (3.0); Scarlets v Dragons, Parc y Scarlets (3.0); Cardiff v Ospreys, Arms Park (5.15); Zebre v Connacht, Stadio Lanfranchi (5.15)



AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v UCC; Cork Con v Clontarf; Lansdowne v Garryowen; Young Munster v Terenure.



Division 1B (2.30): Armagh v St Mary’s; Highfield v Banbridge; Navan v Old Belvedere; Old Wesley v Naas; Shannon v Malone.



Division 2A (2.30): Buccaneers v Rainey OB; Dolphin v Old Crescent; MU Barnhall v Cashel; Nenagh Ormond v Ballymena; UL Bohemian v QUB.



Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Greystones; Belfast Harlequins v Sligo; Dungannon v Wanderers.



Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Midleton; City of Derry v Skerries; Clonmel v Sunday’s Well; Enniscorthy v Bruff; Tullamore v Omagh.