Lions squad: Johnny Sexton left out as eight Irish players are selected for South Africa tour

Warren Gatland has revealed his squad of 37 for the tour of South Africa

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Tadhg Furlong playing for the Lions during the last tour of New Zealand in 2017. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Tadhg Furlong playing for the Lions during the last tour of New Zealand in 2017. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

 

Warren Gatland has named his 37-man Lions squad for this summer’s tour of South Africa.

Eight Irish players have booked their seats on the plane while Alun Wyn Jones will captain the tourists but Johnny Sexton misses out.

The Irish contingent is made up of Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Andrew Porter.

The tour will begin with a warm-up match against DHL Stormers on July 3rd with the first Test match against South Africa on July 24th.

Gatland was originally due to name 36 players in the squad but said before the announcement that he and his fellow coaches had opted to bump it up to 37 in what was “the hardest and most difficult squad to pick” in his coaching career.

More to follow...

Lions squad for tour of South Africa

Backs: Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Gareth Davies, Owen Farrell, Chris Harris, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Conor Murray, Ali Price, Louis Rees-Zammit, Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe, Anthony Watson, Liam Williams.

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Zander Fagerson, Taulupe Faletau, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Iain Henderson, Johnny Hill, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, Wyn Jones, Courtney Lawes, Ken Owens, Andrew Porter, Sam Simmonds, Rory Sutherland, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Hamish Watson.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.