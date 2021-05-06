Lions squad: Johnny Sexton left out as eight Irish players are selected for South Africa tour

Warren Gatland has named his 37-man Lions squad for this summer’s tour of South Africa.

Eight Irish players have booked their seats on the plane while Alun Wyn Jones will captain the tourists but Johnny Sexton misses out.

The Irish contingent is made up of Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Andrew Porter.

The tour will begin with a warm-up match against DHL Stormers on July 3rd with the first Test match against South Africa on July 24th.

Gatland was originally due to name 36 players in the squad but said before the announcement that he and his fellow coaches had opted to bump it up to 37 in what was “the hardest and most difficult squad to pick” in his coaching career.

Lions squad for tour of South Africa

Backs: Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Gareth Davies, Owen Farrell, Chris Harris, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Conor Murray, Ali Price, Louis Rees-Zammit, Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe, Anthony Watson, Liam Williams.

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Zander Fagerson, Taulupe Faletau, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Iain Henderson, Johnny Hill, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, Wyn Jones, Courtney Lawes, Ken Owens, Andrew Porter, Sam Simmonds, Rory Sutherland, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Hamish Watson.