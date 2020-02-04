Liam Williams will not feature for Wales against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

He looks set to be unavailable until the Six Nations Championship’s latter stages.

The Saracens back has not played since suffering an ankle injury ahead of Wales’ World Cup semi-final against South Africa last October.

“Liam’s struggling a bit at the moment,” said Wales defence coach Byron Hayward.

“It (Saturday’s game against Ireland) is a little bit early for Liam. We are possibly looking at the fourth or fifth games in the Championship.”

The defending champions began their campaign with a 42-0 win over Italy last Saturday, and they will finish their title defence with a trip to Twickenham and the visit of Scotland to Cardiff.

Head coach Wayne Pivac will pick his team to take on Ireland on Thursday.