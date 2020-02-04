Liam Williams will not feature for Wales against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

He looks set to be unavailable until the Six Nations Championship’s latter stages.

The Saracens back has not played since suffering an ankle injury ahead of Wales’ World Cup semi-final against South Africa last October.

“Liam’s struggling a bit at the moment,” said Wales defence coach Byron Hayward.

“It (Saturday’s game against Ireland) is a little bit early for Liam. We are possibly looking at the fourth or fifth games in the Championship.”

“But look at all the positives — the boys all worked well last weekend (against Italy). Leigh Halfpenny had a great game last weekend at fullback, though it would be nice to get Liam back, obviously.”

There is better news elsewhere, with centre Owen Watkin, scrumhalf Gareth Davies and hooker Elliot Dee all back in training following recent injuries.

The defending champions began their campaign with a 42-0 win over Italy last Saturday, and they will finish their title defence with a trip to Twickenham and the visit of Scotland to Cardiff in rounds four and five.

Head coach Wayne Pivac will pick his team to take on Ireland on Thursday and the biggest selection debate looks set to revolve around midfield, and whether or not Saracens centre Nick Tompkins is handed a first Test start.

The 24-year-old excelled as a second-half replacement against Italy, scoring a brilliant solo try. If Tompkins is promoted off the bench, it would seem likely that George North would revert to his familiar wing position from outside centre.

Hayward said: “Nick made an impact and certainly put his hand up for selection. He took to the international stage like he had been there for many years."