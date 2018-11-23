Liam Toland: Plenty at stake for Ireland’s supporting cast in USA clash

Final November Test a perfect platform for several players to press their own case

Liam Toland

Niall Scannell: is a significant threat to Rory Best as Ireland hooker given his command of the basics and his exceptional ball carrying ability. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Niall Scannell: is a significant threat to Rory Best as Ireland hooker given his command of the basics and his exceptional ball carrying ability. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The most important player on the pitch is often not the best player on the pitch; elite sport brings its vagaries that require balance in units and teams.

Take Jack Conan; in any other environment his football playing skills, use of space and more importantly his creation of space for others to thrive would be craved. But he can’t make the ‘Test’ side; he does so tomorrow.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.