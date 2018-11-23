Liam Toland: Plenty at stake for Ireland’s supporting cast in USA clash
Final November Test a perfect platform for several players to press their own case
Niall Scannell: is a significant threat to Rory Best as Ireland hooker given his command of the basics and his exceptional ball carrying ability. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
The most important player on the pitch is often not the best player on the pitch; elite sport brings its vagaries that require balance in units and teams.
Take Jack Conan; in any other environment his football playing skills, use of space and more importantly his creation of space for others to thrive would be craved. But he can’t make the ‘Test’ side; he does so tomorrow.