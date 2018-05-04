Liam Toland: How to measure success? Let me count the ways
The Irish team punches above its weight, but at provincial level, success is harder to define
Joey Carbery: His conundrum will find its own solution; elite rugby tends to. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
What is success? Dare I wonder, in this professional era, what Connacht coach Kieran Keane’s definition might be? In the beginning of professional rugby, Ulster and Leinster were the kingpins – a role not formally given to them but happily carried for well over 100 years of the amateur era.