Liam Toland: After 23 years of professional rugby are Irish provinces succeeding?

The Irish team punches above its weight, but at provincial level, success is harder to define

Liam Toland

Joey Carbery: His conundrum will find its own solution; elite rugby tends to. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Joey Carbery: His conundrum will find its own solution; elite rugby tends to. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

What is success? Dare I wonder, in this professional era, what Connacht coach Kieran Keane’s definition might be? In the beginning of professional rugby, Ulster and Leinster were the kingpins – a role not formally given to them but happily carried for well over 100 years of the amateur era.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.