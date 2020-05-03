Leo Cullen praises Fergus McFadden as he announces impending retirement

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has praised Fergus McFadden’s contribution to Leinster and Ireland after the versatile back announced that he is to retire whenever the 2019/2020 season ends.

McFadden, who turn 34 next month, has won 184 caps with Leinster to date and has represented Ireland 34 times.

McFadden made his debut for Leinster in the number 13 jersey against Cardiff Blues in September 2007, but over the next 13 years, McFadden would play in numerous positions and this versatility was one of the traits that Cullen was keen to praise when looking back on McFadden’s career.

“Fergus has been an amazing contributor to lots of great things that have taken place in Leinster and Irish rugby and he’s definitely one of the great characters that we’ve had around in the group,” said Cullen.

“The versatility that Fergus has is hugely important. It can go against some players and tough calls not going their way but he would always do what’s best for the team. For example, even though typically your 10 would take kicks, Fergus had no problem stepping up at crucial moments to take the pressure off someone. He had so many strings to his bow and he’s going to be a great loss to the group.”

This season McFadden has scored two tries in six appearances for Leinster to date and given the current suspension of the rugby season, Cullen noted that McFadden may yet see action again, but wished his former team-mate the very best of luck when he does formally retire.

“We are being guided by public health guidelines at the moment but naturally the hope is that Fergus gets the chance to pull on the Leinster jersey again.

“Regardless of what happens though, we sincerely thank him for his efforts over the years and wish himself, Rebecca and their little boy Freddy the very best of luck.

“I’ve known Fergus a long time and his parents and my own parents would have agonised in the stands together as they watched their sons on the pitch so we wish all of them the very best of luck in the future and hopefully we will continue to keep those connections back to Leinster Rugby strong.”

McFadden acknowledged all those had had played a part in his career to date, while also thanking the Leinster Rugby supporters.

“They say the best time to leave a party is when you’re still having fun so the time has come for me to announce my retirement from the end of the season. It’s hard to put into words what a privilege it has been to have had such a long career playing for the team I grew up supporting and pulling on a green jersey to play for my country. It has been a dream come true.

“So, reflecting on what made this all possible, I would like to thank all the Leinster Rugby staff, Leo Cullen, the wider management team, medics, physios, strength & conditioning coaches, backroom staff and our legendary bagman Johnny O’Hagan. Leinster’s incredible success over many years has been as a result of the contributions of the entire team both on and off the field.

“To the players, there are too many for me to name individually right now but all I can say is that it has been an honour to play and work alongside such incredibly talented and professional people. The friendships and memories I have made are ones I will cherish for the rest of my life – not to mention the many laughs we had along the way!

“To the Leinster fans . . . I don’t think you could ask for better supporters. Your constant support and encouragement was felt throughout – not only there to celebrate the highs but also to support through the lows.

“To my wife Rebecca, my son Freddy, my parents, my friends and family, thanks for being there every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Joe Tomane could be on the way out of Leinster, with the Australian international linked with a move to the Dragons.