Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Blackrock to open against Presentation College

Meanwhile, Belvedere will take on Cistercian College, Roscrea in the oprning round
Blackrock celebrate after winning the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 2017. Photo: Inpho

Blackrock celebrate after winning the Leinster Schools Senior Cup in 2017. Photo: Inpho

 

Defending champions Blackrock will begin their quest for a 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup with a home tie against Presentation College, Bray after the draw took place in Blackrock on Monday evening with Fergus McFadden and Nick McCarthy on hand to do the honours.

The tournament’s record winners added a 69th title to their cabinet last year when they beat Belvedere in the final.

The beaten north Dublin finalists – who last year were going for three-in-a-row – will themselves meet 2015 winners Cistercian College, Roscrea in the opening round, full fixtures for which will be announced later this week.

Elsewhere, Gonzaga will meet Castleknock in a northsisde v southside derby while Terenure – who have won the title 10 times – travel to take on St Mary’s.

The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin at the end of January with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after.

Among the schools hoping to reach the Vinnie Murray Cup final and therefore qualify for the Senior Cup are St Andrew’s College, The King’s Hospital, CUS and St Fintan’s High School of Skerries.

In the Junior Cup Blackrock will meet Belvedere in the first round in what is the pick of the ties.

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup

Wesley College v Clongowes Wood College

Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 2 v Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 1

Presentation College, Bray v Blackrock College

Kilkenny College v St Michael’s College

Gonzaga College v Castleknock College

Belvedere College v Cistercian College, Roscrea

Newbridge College v St Gerard’s

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup

The King’s Hospital v Tullow Community School/Gorey Community College

Newpark Comprehensive v St Fintan’s High School

CUS v Gormanston College

The High School v Salesian College

1st Round byes: CBC Monkstown, St Andrew’s College, St Paul’s College/Wilson’s Hospital, Temple Carrig School - CBC Monkstown will face St Andrew’s in the 2nd Round; Temple Carrig School will face either St Paul’s College or Wilson’s Hospital

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup

Fr Godfrey Finalist 1 v Fr Godfrey Finalist 2

Gonzaga College v Kilkenny College

St Michael’s College v CBC Monkstown

Newbridge College v Temple Carrig School

Wesley College v Presentation College, Bray

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Blackrock College v Belvedere College

Clongowes Wood College v Castleknock College

Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup

Newpark Comprehensive v The High School

CBS Naas v Duff Cup Qualifier

St Ciarán’s Community School, Kells v St Andrew’s

Gorey Community School v St Gerard’s

CUS v Cistercian College, Roscrea

1st Round byes: St Fintan’s High School, Skerries Community College, The King’s Hospital - St Fintan’s face Skerries CC in the 2nd Round; King’s Hospital will play the winner of CUS v Roscrea.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.