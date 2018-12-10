Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Blackrock to open against Presentation College

Defending champions Blackrock will begin their quest for a 70th Leinster Schools Senior Cup with a home tie against Presentation College, Bray after the draw took place in Blackrock on Monday evening with Fergus McFadden and Nick McCarthy on hand to do the honours.

The tournament’s record winners added a 69th title to their cabinet last year when they beat Belvedere in the final.

The beaten north Dublin finalists – who last year were going for three-in-a-row – will themselves meet 2015 winners Cistercian College, Roscrea in the opening round, full fixtures for which will be announced later this week.

Elsewhere, Gonzaga will meet Castleknock in a northsisde v southside derby while Terenure – who have won the title 10 times – travel to take on St Mary’s.

The Senior Cup is scheduled to begin at the end of January with the Junior Cup kicking off soon after.

Among the schools hoping to reach the Vinnie Murray Cup final and therefore qualify for the Senior Cup are St Andrew’s College, The King’s Hospital, CUS and St Fintan’s High School of Skerries.

In the Junior Cup Blackrock will meet Belvedere in the first round in what is the pick of the ties.

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup

Wesley College v Clongowes Wood College

Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 2 v Vinnie Murray Cup Finalist 1

Presentation College, Bray v Blackrock College

Kilkenny College v St Michael’s College

Gonzaga College v Castleknock College

Belvedere College v Cistercian College, Roscrea

Newbridge College v St Gerard’s

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup

The King’s Hospital v Tullow Community School/Gorey Community College

Newpark Comprehensive v St Fintan’s High School

CUS v Gormanston College

The High School v Salesian College

1st Round byes: CBC Monkstown, St Andrew’s College, St Paul’s College/Wilson’s Hospital, Temple Carrig School - CBC Monkstown will face St Andrew’s in the 2nd Round; Temple Carrig School will face either St Paul’s College or Wilson’s Hospital

Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Junior Cup

Fr Godfrey Finalist 1 v Fr Godfrey Finalist 2

Gonzaga College v Kilkenny College

St Michael’s College v CBC Monkstown

Newbridge College v Temple Carrig School

Wesley College v Presentation College, Bray

St Mary’s College v Terenure College

Blackrock College v Belvedere College

Clongowes Wood College v Castleknock College

Bank of Ireland Fr Godfrey Cup

Newpark Comprehensive v The High School

CBS Naas v Duff Cup Qualifier

St Ciarán’s Community School, Kells v St Andrew’s

Gorey Community School v St Gerard’s

CUS v Cistercian College, Roscrea

1st Round byes: St Fintan’s High School, Skerries Community College, The King’s Hospital - St Fintan’s face Skerries CC in the 2nd Round; King’s Hospital will play the winner of CUS v Roscrea.