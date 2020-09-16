Leinster’s potential Champions Cup semi-final to be on free-to-air TV

If Leinster can overcome reigning champions Saracens this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, their Champions Cup semi-final will be on free-to-air TV.

Virgin Media - in Ireland - and Channel 4 in the UK will show the last four clash between Leinster or Saracens and the winner of Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92, on Saturday week.

BT Sport will also air the fixture, along with the second semi-final on the same day. That will feature the winners of the Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints and Toulouse v Ulster.

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage in the semi-finals. Leinster will carry home advantage regardless of their opponent, however Ulster will only play host if it’s them and Northampton Saints emerging to the penultimate stage of the competition.

Champions Cup semi-final - Saturday, September 26th

Leinster /Saracens v ASM Clermont Auvergne/Racing 92

Kick-off: 1pm Irish time/2pm French time

TV: BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media/beIN SPORTS/FR 2

Exeter Chiefs/Northampton Saints v Toulouse/Ulster

Kick-off: 3.30pm Irish time/4.30pm French time

TV: BT Sport/FR 2/beIN SPORTS