Leinster announce 28 players have signed new deals
Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney have agreed short-term extensions for this season
James Ryan is among the 28 Leinster players who have signed new deals. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Jordan Larmour, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier and James Ryan are among the 28 players who have signed new Leinster contracts ahead of the 2020/21 season.
On Thursday the province announced a slew of new deals including short-term extensions for Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney which will keep them at the province until the end of this current delayed campaign which Leinster will be hoping concludes with a Champions Cup final on October 17th.
Also included in the list of new deals are academy players Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan who have all been promoted to senior contracts.
The province also confirmed that Joe Tomane, Bryan Byrne, Barry Daly, Gavin Mullin, Oisin Dowling, Roman Salanoa and Jack Aungier will all leave the province.
“We are delighted to be able to confirm the list of 28 contracts today and in particular with so many of them coming through the clubs and the schools of Leinster. A huge amount of work goes in to developing players at all levels of the game so it’s incredibly pleasing for us to have five players promoted directly from our Academy,” sid head coach Leo Cullen.
After the ECPR confirmed the dates for the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Thursday, Leinster will build towards their meeting with Saracens as well as the conclusion to the Pro14 season.
Leinster’s new senior contracts
Vakh Abdaladze
Ryan Baird (promoted from academy)
Michael Bent
Adam Byrne
Ed Byrne
Harry Byrne (promoted from academy)
Ross Byrne
Will Connors
Sean Cronin
Peter Dooley
Caelan Doris
Jack Dunne (promoted from academy)
Scott Fardy
Jordan Larmour
Dan Leavy
James Lowe
Ross Molony
Josh Murphy
Tommy O’Brien (promoted from academy)
Rory O’Loughlin
Rowan Osborne
Andrew Porter
Rhys Ruddock
James Ryan (centrally contracted by the IRFU)
Dan Sheehan (promoted from academy)
Devin Toner
James Tracy
Josh van der Flier
Departing players
Joe Tomane
Bryan Byrne
Barry Daly
Oisín Dowling (signed for Connacht)
Gavin Mullin
Roman Salanoa (signed for Munster)
Jack Aungier (signed for Connacht)