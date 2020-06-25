Leinster announce 28 players have signed new deals

Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney have agreed short-term extensions for this season

Updated: 45 minutes ago

James Ryan is among the 28 Leinster players who have signed new deals. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

James Ryan is among the 28 Leinster players who have signed new deals. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Jordan Larmour, Devin Toner, Josh van der Flier and James Ryan are among the 28 players who have signed new Leinster contracts ahead of the 2020/21 season.

On Thursday the province announced a slew of new deals including short-term extensions for Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney which will keep them at the province until the end of this current delayed campaign which Leinster will be hoping concludes with a Champions Cup final on October 17th.

Also included in the list of new deals are academy players Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan who have all been promoted to senior contracts.

The province also confirmed that Joe Tomane, Bryan Byrne, Barry Daly, Gavin Mullin, Oisin Dowling, Roman Salanoa and Jack Aungier will all leave the province.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the list of 28 contracts today and in particular with so many of them coming through the clubs and the schools of Leinster. A huge amount of work goes in to developing players at all levels of the game so it’s incredibly pleasing for us to have five players promoted directly from our Academy,” sid head coach Leo Cullen.

After the ECPR confirmed the dates for the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Thursday, Leinster will build towards their meeting with Saracens as well as the conclusion to the Pro14 season.

Leinster’s new senior contracts

Vakh Abdaladze

Ryan Baird (promoted from academy)

Michael Bent

Adam Byrne

Ed Byrne

Harry Byrne (promoted from academy)

Ross Byrne

Will Connors

Sean Cronin

Peter Dooley

Caelan Doris

Jack Dunne (promoted from academy)

Scott Fardy

Jordan Larmour

Dan Leavy

James Lowe

Ross Molony

Josh Murphy

Tommy O’Brien (promoted from academy)

Rory O’Loughlin

Rowan Osborne

Andrew Porter

Rhys Ruddock

James Ryan (centrally contracted by the IRFU)

Dan Sheehan (promoted from academy)

Devin Toner

James Tracy

Josh van der Flier

Departing players

Joe Tomane

Bryan Byrne

Barry Daly

Oisín Dowling (signed for Connacht)

Gavin Mullin

Roman Salanoa (signed for Munster)

Jack Aungier (signed for Connacht)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.