Justin Tipuric returns to Wales team to face Ireland

Wayne Pivac has otherwise kept faith in the team beaten by Scotland in the Six Nations

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Alun Wyn Jones will captain Wales in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: EPA

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made a solitary change to the team beaten by Scotland for Friday’s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Ireland.

Flanker Justin Tipuric, who missed the Six Nations loss to Scotland 11 days ago because of tonsillitis, replaces James Davies.

Pivac has otherwise kept faith with that starting line-up as Wales head to Dublin on the back of five successive defeats.

The Scottish result condemned Wales to their worst Six Nations campaign for 13 years, and the fall-out was immediate with Byron Hayward departing his role as defence coach.

But Pivac has resisted any temptation for wholesale changes as Wales embark on an Autumn Nations Cup campaign that will also see them tackle England and Georgia.

Switches on the replacements’ bench, though, see uncapped Bristol outhalf Callum Sheedy, hooker Elliot Dee, prop Samson Lee, lock Jake Ball and wing George North among those included.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones will make his 150th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions after breaking Richie McCaw’s world record in the Scotland game.

And there are further opportunities for the likes of centre Owen Watkin, prop Tomas Francis, who wins his 50th cap, and lock Will Rowlands as Wales look to rediscover a winning formula.

Pivac said: “Friday night is the start of a new international season and a new campaign, and we are looking forward to getting out there and showing what we can do.”

WALES: L Halfpenny; L Williams, J Davies, O Watkin, J Adams; D Biggar, G Davies; R Carre, R Elias, T Francis; W Rowlands, AW Jones; S Lewis-Hughes, J Tipuric, T Faletau.

Replacements: E Dee, W Jones, S Lee, J Ball, A Wainwright, L Williams, C Sheedy, G North.

