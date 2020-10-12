Jordan Larmour ruled out of Ireland’s pre-Christmas schedule

Leinster back to undergo surgery this week after dislocating shoulder in Italy

Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose in action during Leinster’s Guinness Pro 14 game against Benetton at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso. Photograph: Elena Barbini/Inpho

Leinster’s Jordan Larmour will miss Ireland’s upcoming busy run of internationals after dislocating his shoulder in the victory over Benetton in Italy on Saturday.

Leinster confirmed that the fullback/winger will undergo surgery this week and although not speculating on a return date, have ruled him out of Ireland’s two remaining Six Nations games against Italy and France and the Autumn Nations Cup.

Leinster report that Max Deegan’s surgery for an ACL injury went well and that the backrow will be out for a number of months.

Secondrow Ryan Baird will be further assessed later in the week after suffering an adductor strain, while Rónan Kelleher (quad), Andrew Porter (hamstring), Johnny Sexton (hamstring) will all be assessed by the IRFU medical team this week.

Tadhg Furlong will remain under the supervision of the Leinster Rugby strength and conditioning and medical team this week as he recovers from a calf issue.

