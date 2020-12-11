Johnny Watterson: The impact that killed Benjamin Robinson never stops travelling

James was one of five Kennedy brothers. They loved their football. They used to say in Hamilton Street, in south Belfast that the Kennedys were their own five-a-side team. On February 5th, 1992 James was in Seán Graham’s bookmakers on the Ormeau Road, when two men entered the shop. When they stopped spraying bullets, James lay dead, one of five people killed. He was 15-years-old.

His broken-hearted mother Kathleen stopped eating and refused to leave the house. She gave up loving life and died two years later. It was James’s dad Jack, who said one of the most memorable lines in Joe Duffy and Freya McClements’s book Children of The Troubles, words that are inscribed on the memorial stone erected on the 20th anniversary of the atrocity.