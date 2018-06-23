Johnny Sexton: ‘I know you hate me, but you have to talk to me’

Ireland vice-captain Johnny Sexton has never been one to hold his tongue and Saturday’s historic series win over Australia was no different.

The Irish outhalf was to the fore in Joe Schmidt’s team’s series deciding 16-20 win in Sydney, scoring 15 points and leading his team for over 50 minutes following an injury to captain Peter O’Mahony.

Sexton: “I know you hate me, but you have to talk to me” pic.twitter.com/luqzOMAtPF — Colin Harmon (@dublinbarista) June 23, 2018

And the Leinster number 10 was quick to remind referee Pascal Gaüzère of his new found authority.

As O’Mahony lay down on the ground receiving treatment, the French referee looked to usher Sexton away, before being reminded by the 32 year-old that in the Munster flanker’s absence he now assumed the captain’s responsibility. And with that the right to approach the referee.

“I’m the captain, so you have to talk to me,” Sexton was heard saying via the referee’s microphone. “I know you hate me, but you have to talk to me.”

Israel Folau was ultimately yellow carded for a slight tug on O’Mahony as the two competed for a high ball, and Ireland went on to claim their first Test series win in the southern hemisphere since 1979.