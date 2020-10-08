Joe Schmidt named World Rugby’s high performance director

‘We are delighted to appoint a person of Joe’s calibre, expertise and global credibility’

Joe Schmidt is World Rugby’s new Director of Rugby and High Performance. File photograph: Inpho

Joe Schmidt is World Rugby’s new Director of Rugby and High Performance. File photograph: Inpho

 

Former Ireland and Leinster head coach Joe Schmidt has been appointed World Rugby’s new Director of Rugby and High Performance and will take up the role from next month, the sport’s ruling body said on Thursday.

Schmidt, 55, guided Ireland to three Six Nations titles during a six-year spell at the helm, including the grand slam in 2018. He also oversaw their rise to the summit of the world rankings last year.

He stepped down from his role after the 2019 World Cup, where Ireland were eliminated in the quarter-finals by New Zealand.

New Zealand-born Schmidt also enjoyed a three-year spell with Leinster, guiding them to a Pro12 title, two European Cups and a Challenge Cup.

“We are delighted to appoint a person of Joe’s calibre, expertise and global credibility to this newly-created and strategically important position within the organisation,” World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said in a statement.

“It is fantastic to have an individual who has been at the forefront of the high-performance game management evolution at the very highest level for well over a decade.”

In his new role, Schmidt will lead a department responsible for high performance, match officials and technical services functions, including player welfare, training and education.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started. The professional game is the showpiece for our sport and involving key stakeholders in our discussions about how the game is played and how players are managed will be beneficial,” Schmidt said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.