JJ Hanrahan ready for new challenge with move to Clermont

JJ Hanrahan and Munster have confirmed that the 28-year-old will be joining Clermont next season. This follows the decision by the province not to offer the outhalf a new contract before the Top 14 club moved quickly to sign Hanrahan on a one-year deal, with the option of a second.

The Kerry native, shortlisted for World Junior Player of the year in 2012, has played 140 times for Munster in two spells for his native province either side of a two-year sojourn to Northampton in 2015-16 and 16-17.

Hanrahan has scored 727 points for Munster, including 16 tries, and equalled his highest tally in one game when landing nine kicks from nine for a 24-point haul in Munster’s comeback win away to Clermont last December.

Were Munster to beat Toulouse in the last 16 of the Champions Cup and Clermont to win away to Wasps this Saturday, the two sides would meet at the Stade Marcel Michelin again in the quarter-finals the weekend after next.

Commenting on his departure, Hanrahan said: “It was difficult to hear the news regarding my future with Munster Rugby, however, it has been a dream come true and a privilege to represent my home province and wear the jersey for eight years.

“I have lifelong friends from this club, and I am very proud to represent the people of Munster and in particular the people of Kerry.

“Equally, I believe I am going to a club with very similar traditions and values in Clermont and it’s an opportunity I am extremely excited for.

“Currently my main focus is to give everything I have to the Munster jersey during my time left here in Ireland.”

Head coach Johann van Graan said, “JJ is a fantastic player and has been a great servant to Munster Rugby.

“We’ve said from the beginning we want to retain all of our players but unfortunately the harsh realities of what’s happened over the past year have come to a head. Due to the challenges stemming from the Covid landscape we are not in a position to hold onto a player of JJ’s calibre, and we are sorry to see him go.

“While he has a fantastic opportunity ahead of him we still have a job to do here and we look forward to JJ successfully seeing out his time in the red jersey.”