January rugby calendar: Your guide to this month’s fixtures

The final two rounds of European pool action are the highlight while the AIL returns from the Christmas break

 

SATURDAY 5th

Pro 14: Benetton Rugby v Glasgow (2.0); Ospreys v Cardiff Blues (3.0); Leinster v Ulster (5.15); Scarlets v Dragons (5.15); Connacht v Munster (7.35); Edinburgh v Southern Kings (7.35)

SUNDAY 6th

Pro 14: Zebre v Cheetahs (1.0)

FRIDAY 11th

Champions Cup: Gloucester v Munster, Kingsholm (7.45)

SATURDAY 12th

Champions Cup: Montpellier v Newcastle Falcons, GGL stadium (1.0); Leinster v Toulouse, RDS (1.0); Bath v Wasps, Recreation Ground (3.15); Ulster v Racing 92, Kingspan stadium (3.15); Toulon v Edinburgh, Stade Felix Mayol (5.30), Scarlets v Leicester Tigers, Parc y Scarlets (5.30)

Challenge Cup: Connacht v Sale Sharks, Sportsground (3.0)

AIL Division 2A: MU Barnhall v Wanderers (2.0).

SUNDAY 13th

Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Castres, Sandy Park (1.0); Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues, Scotstoun (3.15); Lyon v Saracens, Matmut stadium (3.15)

FRIDAY 18th

Champions Cup: Ediburgh v Montpellier, Murrayfield (7.45); Newcastle Falcons v Toulon, Kingston park (7.45)

AIL Division 2A: UL Bohemian v Old Crescent (8.0)

Division 2C (8.0): Malahide v Seapoint; Thomond v Bruff.

SATURDAY 19th

Champions Cup: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (1.0); Cardiff Blues v Lyon, Arms Park (1.0); Racing 92 v Scarlets, Stade De La Defense Arena (3.15); Leicester Tigers v Ulster, Welford Road (3.15); Munster v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park (5.30); Castres v Gloucester, Stade Pierre Fabre (5.30)

Challenge Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Connacht, Stade Chaban-Delmas (3.0)

Pro 14: Southern Kings v Cheetahs (TBC)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Young Munster; Cork Constitution v Terenure; Garryowen v UCC; Lansdowne v Dublin University; UCD v Shannon.

Division 1B (2.30): Ballymena v Buccaneers; City of Armagh v Banbridge; Malone v Ballynahinch; Old Belvedere v Naas; St Mary’s v Old Wesley.

Division 2A (2.30): Blackrock v Highfield; Navan v Cashel; Nenagh Ormond v Galwegians; QUB v Dolphin.

Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Sligo; Dungannon v RaineyOB; Corinthians v Wanderers; MU Barnhall v Greystones; Sunday’s Well v Skerries.

Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v City Of Derry; Midleton v Tullamore; Omagh v Bangor.

SUNDAY 20th

Champions Cup: Toulouse v Bath, Stade Ernest Wallon (3.15); Wasps v Leinster, Ricoh arena ( 3.15)

FRIDAY 25th

Pro 14: Glasgow v Ospreys (7.35); Leinster v Scarlets (7.35); Ulster v Benetton Rugby (7.35)

AIL Division 1A: Shannon v Garryowen (8.0)

SATURDAY 26th

Pro 14: Cheetahs v Zebre, 1.0; Dragons v Munster (3.0); Southern Kings v Edinburgh (3.15); Cardiff Blues v Connacht (5.15)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Dublin University v Clontarf; Terenure v UCD; UCC v Lansdowne; Young Munster v Cork Constitution.

Division 1B (2.30): Ballynahinch v Ballymena; Banbridge v St Mary’s; Buccaneers v Old Belvedere; Naas v City of Armagh; Old Wesley v Malone.

Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v QUB; Dolphin v UL Bohemian; Galwegians v Navan; Highfield v Nenagh Ormond; Old Crescent v Blackrock.

Division 2B (2.30): Greystones v Dungannon; Rainey OB v Sunday’s Well; Skerries v Belfast Harlequins; Sligo v Corinthians; Wanderers v MU Barnhall.

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Ballina; Bruff v Malahide; City of Derry v Midleton; Seapoint v Omagh; Tullamore v Thomond.

