January rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures

The final two rounds of European action take centre stage ahead of the start of the Six Nations

 

(all time Irish)

FRIDAY 3rd
Pro 14: Cardiff v Scarlets, Arms Park (7.35); Ulster v Munster, Kingspan stadium (7.35).

SATURDAY 4th
Pro 14: Benetton v Glasgow, Stadio Monigo (1.0); Dragons v Ospreys, Rodney Parade (3.0); Zebre v Cheetahs, Stadio Lanfranchi (3.0); Leinster v Connacht, RDS (5.30); Edinburgh v Kings, Murrayfield (7.45).

FRIDAY 10th
Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel Deflandre (7.45); Bath v Harlequins, The Rec (7.45).

SATURDAY 11th
Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, Stade Marcel-Michelin (1.0); Ospreys v Saracens, Liberty Stadium (1.0); Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs, Scotstoun (3.15); Connacht v Toulouse, Sportsground (3.15); Gloucester v Montpellier, Kingsholm (5.30).

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Clontarf; Cork Con v Young Munster; Dublin University v Terenure; Garryowen v UCD; Lansdowne v UCC.

Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Banbridge; Navan v Naas; Old Belvedere v St Mary’s; Old Wesley v Malone; Shannon v Highfield.

Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Rainey OB; Buccaneers v Old Crescent; MU Barnhall v Dolphin; Nenagh Ormond v QUB; UL Bohemian v Cashel.

Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Greystones; Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins; Galwegians v Wanderers; Malahide v Corinthians; Ballina v Sligo (5.0).

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Enniscorthy; City of Derry v Midleton; Clonmel v Skerries; Sunday’s Well v Omagh; Tullamore v Bruff.

SUNDAY 12th
Champions Cup:Leinster v Lyon, The RDS (1.0); Northampton v Benetton, Franklin’s Gardens (1.0); Racing 92 v Munster, Paris La Defense Arena (3.15).

SATURDAY 18th
Champions Cup: Lyon v Northampton, Stade de Gerland (1.0); Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Comunale di Monigo (1.0); Ulster v Bath, Kingspan stadium (3.15); Harlequins v Clermont Auvergne, Twickenham Stoop (3.15); ; Exeter Chiefs v La Rochelle, Sandy Park (5.30) Sale Sharks v Glasgow Warriors, AJ Bell Stadium (5.30)

SUNDAY 19th
Champions Cup: Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park (1.0); Saracens v Racing 92, Allianz Park (1.0); Montpellier v Connacht, GGL Stadium (3.15); Toulouse v Gloucester, Stade Ernest Wallon (3.15).

SATURDAY 25th
Pro14: Kings v Cheetahs, Mandela Bay (tbc)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Dublin University; Terenure v Lansdowne; UCC v Garryowen; UCD v Cork Con; Young Munster v Ballynahinch.

Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v Navan; Highfield v Old Wesley; Malone v City of Armagh; Naas v Old Belvedere; St Mary’s v Shannon.

Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v Buccaneers; Dolphin v UL Bohemian; Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond; QUB v Ballymena; Rainey OB v MU Barnhall.

Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians; Corinthians v Blackrock; Greystones v Dungannon; Sligo v Malahide; Wanderers v Ballina.

Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Clonmel; Enniscorthy v City of Derry; Midleton v Tullamore; Omagh v Bangor; Skerries v Sunday’s Well.

FRIDAY 31st
Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Scotland, Musgrave Park (7.15).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.