January rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures
The final two rounds of European action take centre stage ahead of the start of the Six Nations
(all time Irish)
FRIDAY 3rd
Pro 14: Cardiff v Scarlets, Arms Park (7.35); Ulster v Munster, Kingspan stadium (7.35).
SATURDAY 4th
Pro 14: Benetton v Glasgow, Stadio Monigo (1.0); Dragons v Ospreys, Rodney Parade (3.0); Zebre v Cheetahs, Stadio Lanfranchi (3.0); Leinster v Connacht, RDS (5.30); Edinburgh v Kings, Murrayfield (7.45).
FRIDAY 10th
Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel Deflandre (7.45); Bath v Harlequins, The Rec (7.45).
SATURDAY 11th
Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, Stade Marcel-Michelin (1.0); Ospreys v Saracens, Liberty Stadium (1.0); Glasgow Warriors v Exeter Chiefs, Scotstoun (3.15); Connacht v Toulouse, Sportsground (3.15); Gloucester v Montpellier, Kingsholm (5.30).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Clontarf; Cork Con v Young Munster; Dublin University v Terenure; Garryowen v UCD; Lansdowne v UCC.
Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Banbridge; Navan v Naas; Old Belvedere v St Mary’s; Old Wesley v Malone; Shannon v Highfield.
Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Rainey OB; Buccaneers v Old Crescent; MU Barnhall v Dolphin; Nenagh Ormond v QUB; UL Bohemian v Cashel.
Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Greystones; Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins; Galwegians v Wanderers; Malahide v Corinthians; Ballina v Sligo (5.0).
Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Enniscorthy; City of Derry v Midleton; Clonmel v Skerries; Sunday’s Well v Omagh; Tullamore v Bruff.
SUNDAY 12th
Champions Cup:Leinster v Lyon, The RDS (1.0); Northampton v Benetton, Franklin’s Gardens (1.0); Racing 92 v Munster, Paris La Defense Arena (3.15).
SATURDAY 18th
Champions Cup: Lyon v Northampton, Stade de Gerland (1.0); Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Comunale di Monigo (1.0); Ulster v Bath, Kingspan stadium (3.15); Harlequins v Clermont Auvergne, Twickenham Stoop (3.15); ; Exeter Chiefs v La Rochelle, Sandy Park (5.30) Sale Sharks v Glasgow Warriors, AJ Bell Stadium (5.30)
SUNDAY 19th
Champions Cup: Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park (1.0); Saracens v Racing 92, Allianz Park (1.0); Montpellier v Connacht, GGL Stadium (3.15); Toulouse v Gloucester, Stade Ernest Wallon (3.15).
SATURDAY 25th
Pro14: Kings v Cheetahs, Mandela Bay (tbc)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Dublin University; Terenure v Lansdowne; UCC v Garryowen; UCD v Cork Con; Young Munster v Ballynahinch.
Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v Navan; Highfield v Old Wesley; Malone v City of Armagh; Naas v Old Belvedere; St Mary’s v Shannon.
Division 2A (2.30): Cashel v Buccaneers; Dolphin v UL Bohemian; Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond; QUB v Ballymena; Rainey OB v MU Barnhall.
Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians; Corinthians v Blackrock; Greystones v Dungannon; Sligo v Malahide; Wanderers v Ballina.
Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Clonmel; Enniscorthy v City of Derry; Midleton v Tullamore; Omagh v Bangor; Skerries v Sunday’s Well.
FRIDAY 31st
Under-20 Six Nations Championship: Ireland v Scotland, Musgrave Park (7.15).