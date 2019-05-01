James Ryan up for three Irish Rugby Players Awards

Leinster lock James Ryan, Connacht outhalf Jack Carty and Munster forwards Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are all in contention for the Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award to be announced on May 15th at the Irish Rugby Player’s Awards.

In their different ways all have excelled for their country and provinces with two of the players, Beirne and Carty, nominated for two awards and Ryan in the running in three categories. As well as the Players’ Player of the Year award Ryan is also in the running for the Young Player of the Year and the Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Ryan (22) cemented his international reputation as a secondrow with outstanding performances for both Leinster and Ireland, while O’Mahony, who was named man of the match in Ireland’s historic Test victory over the All Blacks in Dublin last November, has been instrumental in leading Munster this season as captain to a third consecutive Heineken Cup semi-final.

Beirne has had a stellar season for Munster and earned his first cap for Ireland with playmaker Carty also pushing himself into contention for a World Cup place in Japan this autumn.

“It’s an honour to be nominated by my fellow players for the 2019 Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award,” said Ryan. “Pete, Tadgh and Jack have all enjoyed excellent campaigns and it has been a pleasure to share time with them in Irish camp.

“We have had some fantastic moments this year including that unforgettable win over the All Blacks in Dublin, but we have also learned many lessons along the way. It’s important to recognise and celebrate achievement but we’re also looking forward to some important games in our season still to come.”

Ryan joins Jordan Larmour (Leinster) and Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) on the Young Player shortlist. Alongside Keith Earls, Larmour and Stockdale also supply some outstanding efforts to contest the Try of the Year Award.

Several standout performers are in contention for the Women’s Player of the Year as voted by the players with Anna Caplice, Eimear Considine and Ciara Griffin nominated. The Women’s 7s Player award will also be awarded on the night, with previous winners Lucy Mulhall (2018) and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (2016 & 2017) included on the shortlist alongside Louise Galvin.

A new award will also see the Men’s 7s Player of the Year recognised. Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Adam Leavy are this year’s nominees following Ireland’s qualification to the World Series.

PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Tadhg Beirne Munster

Jack Carty Connacht

Peter O’Mahony Munster

James Ryan Leinster

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Jordan Larmour Leinster

James Ryan Leinster

Jacob Stockdale Ulster

TRY OF YEAR 2019

Keith Earls Ireland v France Guinness Six Nations

Jordan Larmour Ireland v Italy #3 The Rugby Weekend, Chicago

Jacob Stockdale Ireland v New Zealand Guinness November Series

SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Will Addison Ulster

Tadhg Beirne Munster

Jack Carty Connacht

Cian Healy Leinster

James Lowe Leinster

James Ryan Leinster

WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Anna Caplice

Eimear Considine

Ciara Griffith

MOMENT OF THE YEAR 2019

Voted by the public on Twitter the winner will be unveiled at the Awards ceremony on Wednesday 15th May 2019.

MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE 2019

Darren Cave Ulster

Rhys Ruddock Leinster

James Tracy Leinster

WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Louise Galvin

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Jordan Conroy

Terry Kennedy

Adam Leavy