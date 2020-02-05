Ireland and Leinster lock James Ryan has signed a three year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

IRFU high performance director, David Nucifora says that the 23 year-old is becoming a leader for both teams: “James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high level performances for both Ireland and Leinster. He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster.”

The big secondrow is eager to win more trophies for club and country: “I am delighted to sign an IRFU contract. A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster and there has been some great success and a few disappointments but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies.”

Ryan made his Ireland debut at 20 years of age coming off the bench against the USA in the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey in 2017. He scored his first international try less than 60 seconds later.

The former St Michael’s pupil has gone on to win 24 caps including four starts in Ireland’s Grand Slam winning Six Nations campaign of 2018. Later that year he played in every minute of the three Test tour of Australia.

Just two years beforehand he had captained Ireland to the final of the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championships in Manchester. Ryan made his senior Leinster debut against the Dragons in September 2017 and with Leinster he has won a Champions Cup (2018) and two Pro14 titles (2018, 2019). Making 37 appearances and scoring two tries along the way.

Last year he was part of a Leinster team that were beaten in the Champions Cup final, and an Ireland team who could only managed wins against Scotland, Russia and Samoa.