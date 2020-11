James Lowe and Billy Burns named in Ireland squad

The uncapped trio of James Lowe, Billy Burns, and Shane Daly have been included in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup.

Munster’s fit-again Keith Earls also returns, with Connacht outhalf Jack Carty and Ulster’s John Cooney both missing out.

England Under-20s cap Burns is Irish qualified due to his Cork-born grandfather, while New Zealand native Lowe is now eligible after three years of residency on Irish soil.

Ireland will play Wales at home on Friday November 13th and then travel to London to play England at Twickenham on Saturday November 21st. The following Sunday, Ireland will host Georgia at the Aviva Stadium and will complete the series of international fixtures on Saturday December 5th against either Fiji, France, Italy or Scotland.

Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux will be available to Connacht this week and before joining the national squad on Sunday. Jack Conan is not included due to injury, while Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird and Dave Kilcoyne remain unavailable for selection.

Squad

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) uncapped

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 23 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps

Forwards (18)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps