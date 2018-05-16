Jack Conan says Munster will focus Leinster minds

Post-European hangovers are not confined to Munster, and as well as the examples of 2011 and 2012, when Leinster lost league finals a week after conquering Europe, there has also been more recent experiences.

Most strikingly, after thrashing the Scarlets in the European Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium, Leinster suffered that record 47-10 defeat to Connacht in the Sportsground, so denying them an interpro clean sweep.

Following the quarter-final dethroning of Saracens at the Aviva, a strikingly youthful Leinster side beat Zebre 41-6, although a week later they lost to Benetton at the RDS, which ended a 12-game winning run at home in both competitions this season. After completing their European group with wins over Glasgow and away to Montpellier, Leinster also lost away to Edinburgh in January. Against that, following their opening two European group wins, Leinster won away to Ulster. And after a hard-earned double over Exeter, 10 days later Leinster stormed Munster’s Thomond Park in December – Munster’s only home defeat over 16 games in both competitions this season.

So when Leinster’s Jack Conan was asked on Monday if it would be difficult to turn the page on last Saturday’s fourth European triumph, there was some validity to his comments. “It is and it isn’t, to be honest with you. It’s easy to turn the page when it’s Munster you’re playing against.”

Underperformed

He added: “In previous weeks we’d massive games and then the next week we probably didn’t have as much on the line, and went in and underperformed against teams which were up for it more than we were, which is never an acceptable standard for us.”

“It is tough because it [last Saturday] was such a massive day in this club’s history, and fantastic to be a part of, but from the past few weeks nobody wants to sit in the dressing room feeling the same way after losing to a Munster side. We won’t be dwelling on it for too long.”

For him to get the start on such a big day, I couldn’t have been happier for him; for such a great bloke

That said, Conan will have memories from last Saturday to last a life time, not least being one of those trying to charge down Rémi Talès’ drop goal attempt in the game’s last play.

“There was a split second when I was on the ground and I’m thinking ‘I don’t want to turn around here and see that ball sail through the posts’. Thankfully it didn’t go over. When I rolled over and saw Rob chasing it down to the dead ball line, it was a moment of relief and then it sinks in that we’ve done something that we’ve been talking about for the last few years.

Good craic

“The celebrations were good craic. We did a lap of honour, had a few bottles of Heineken in the changing room for a sing-song. We got back in late enough, around 1am, and all the parents and partners came back to the InterContinental for a few hours. In my old age, I didn’t last too long. I think I was home in bed early enough.”

Disappointment at not making the starting team was tempered by the acceptance his performance against Connacht “obviously wasn’t a glowing audition for myself” and his delight for the departing Jordi Murphy.

“For him to get the start on such a big day, I couldn’t have been happier for him; for such a great bloke. I think it was a touch of class from Johnny and Isa to get him upfront to hold the trophy. He’s added so much to this club, and he’ll definitely be sorely missed.”

There was also a desire not to let down all 37 who played in the tournament this season, as well as others denied the chance to do so, such as Jamie Heaslip.

New heights

“He has given so much to this club over the last few years, and has brought Leinster Rugby on to new heights,” said Conan, who also mentioned the injured Josh van der Flier and Fergus McFadden. “More than wanting to do it for yourself, you want to do it for those lads, and what they’ve done for the club and the help they’d given to get us in that position.”

Next up comes the chance to complete an historic double, which 55 players have contributed to along the way. This will be Munster’s first visit to the RDS since Leinster beat them at the same stage 16-6 eight years ago, whereupon Leinster lost the final to the Ospreys, as they would do in the ensuing two years to Munster and the Ospreys.

“When you’re looking back in two or three months’ time, you’d be like ‘yea that [last Saturday] was a great day’, but if we don’t finish on a high it’s definitely going to be tarnished a little bit,” said Conan. “For the older lads who have that experience when we lost to Ospreys, that will be playing in the back of their minds, and something they won’t want to relive.”