Jack Conan joins Irish squad ahead of French visit

Jack Conan has joined the Irish squad this week following Sunday’s defeat to Wales.

Peter O’Mahony will have a Six Nations disciplinary hearing on Tuesday afternoon - via video conference - following the red card he received at the weekend.

In anticipation of a suspension which will rule the Munster flanker out of the upcoming clash with France, and possibly the round-three game in Rome a fortnight later, Conan has joined the group at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre to provide backrow cover. He has had another excellent season so far for Leinster and was man of the match in the recent win over the Scarlets.

Ryan Baird will again train with the Ireland squad this week. Johnny Sexton and James Ryan will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week.

Ed Byrne, who provided additional front row cover for the trip to Cardiff, has also remained with the squad. Gavin Coombes has returned to train with Munster after spending some time with the national squad last week.