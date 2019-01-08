Jack Carty signs two-year contract extension at Connacht

Outhalf will remain at the province until summer of 2021 at least

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Jack Carty pictured at the Sportsground in Galway after signing a two-year extension to his Connacht deal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Jack Carty pictured at the Sportsground in Galway after signing a two-year extension to his Connacht deal. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Connacht outhalf Jack Carty has signed a two-year extension at the province taking him up to the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old from Athlone made his debut as an academy player in September 2012 and has gone on to make 118 appearances. He is the second-highest points scorer in this year’s Guinness Pro14 with 109 points in 12 games.

“I am hugely proud that as a Connacht man I have come through the grassroots structures in the province and gone on to play professional rugby,” said Carty.

“I have a great support network in rugby and away from the game and I am very grateful for the guidance they show me. Connacht is an exciting place to be at the moment both on and off the field and we are extremely ambitious about what we can achieve in the coming seasons. I look forward to contributing to those plans.”

Commenting on the signing, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Jack Carty has signed a two-year contract extension to take him up to the end of the 2020/21 season.

“Jack is a product of the outstanding work being done at club and schools’ level throughout the province and within the Connacht Academy. He is an example of what our Grassroots to Green Shirts Vision represents. He will continue to be an important player for the province in the seasons ahead.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.