Jack Carty signs two-year contract extension at Connacht

Connacht outhalf Jack Carty has signed a two-year extension at the province taking him up to the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old from Athlone made his debut as an academy player in September 2012 and has gone on to make 118 appearances. He is the second-highest points scorer in this year’s Guinness Pro14 with 109 points in 12 games.

“I am hugely proud that as a Connacht man I have come through the grassroots structures in the province and gone on to play professional rugby,” said Carty.

“I have a great support network in rugby and away from the game and I am very grateful for the guidance they show me. Connacht is an exciting place to be at the moment both on and off the field and we are extremely ambitious about what we can achieve in the coming seasons. I look forward to contributing to those plans.”

Commenting on the signing, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Jack Carty has signed a two-year contract extension to take him up to the end of the 2020/21 season.

“Jack is a product of the outstanding work being done at club and schools’ level throughout the province and within the Connacht Academy. He is an example of what our Grassroots to Green Shirts Vision represents. He will continue to be an important player for the province in the seasons ahead.”