Jack Carty’s late try earns Connacht a quarter-final trip to Sale

Bordeaux-Begles 27 Connacht 33

Connacht played their get out of jail card in Bordeaux on Saturday, second-half substitute Jack Carty leaving it until the 78th minute to wrap up victory after Andy Friend’s side had already bagged the bonus point at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

It means Connacht complete their campaign with 22 points, enough to qualify as the highest ranked runner-up, and setting up, by a quirk of faith, a quarter- final clash with their pool three rivals Sale Sharks away from home.

Connacht were first to score, taking advantage of two penalties to touch and the sinbinning of French scrumhalf Baptiste Serin to break into the 22 for the first time. They certainly made it count. Eoin McKeon, in his first game back from shoulder surgery, took the clean lineout and the ball was spread from right to left with Matt Healy evading the defence to finish off, with outhalf David Horwitz missing the difficult conversion.

The home side replied with a penalty kick from outhalf Lucas Meret after Connacht were penalised for a second scrum offence, but the visitors regained the initiative with two penalties. Establishing field position, Quinn Roux, supported by James Connolly, forced his way to the line – the captain getting the touch down for the second try, which Horwitz converted to give Connacht a 12-3 lead.

However, Bordeaux’s pack kept the home side in the game, helped by Connacht overshooting a lineout deep inside their own 22, and it provided temporary replacement Ada Amosa with the chance to collect and burst through for a try after 23 minutes with Meret converting. To make matters worse for Connacht, Meret kicked a penalty from halfway after Connacht were pinged for a third scrum offence, giving the home side reason to cheer as they took the lead for the first time, 13-12.

Connacht then bagged a third try after 34 minutes, set up by Healy who cut a great line to provide the supporting Tiernan O’Halloran with the finish, Horwitz adding the extras. But within minutes they had gifted Bordeaux another opportunity when failing to clear their lines deep inside their own half, and replacement prop Jefferson Poirot caught the defence off guard when he picked up from the base of a ruck and strode in from 10 metres out, giving Meret the easiest kicks to retake the lead by a point at half time.

The momentum continued to ebb away from Connacht when, early in the second half, Tom Farrell could not control a pass, allowing Cameron Woki to retrieve possession. It resulted in a try for Serin, with Meret adding the extras to push his side into a 27-19 lead.

Cue the introduction of Ireland’s newest squad members, Jack Carty and Caolan Blade. Connacht opted to scrum a penalty after five resets, but this time the home side got the referee’s call, and the opportunity was lost.

Despite Connacht’s endeavours, too often they forced the pace, and as a result errors started to mount, frustration grew, and indiscipline played into Bordeaux’s hands.

With the quarter-final hopes hanging by a thread, Connacht wrestled a lifeline when they turned over possession on their own line and went end-to end to score their fourth try.

It was the moment of the game and included great work from Farrell and Dominic Robertson McCoy before Blade played a vital role to set up Healy for a try. Carty’s conversion cut the deficit to a single point with 10 minutes reaming.

Having bagged the bonus point, Connacht then needed to nail the win, and they did just that. This time it was Bordeaux who coughed up possession, with Carty producing a superb intercept to race through from the 22 for a fifth try after 78 minutes and send Connacht into the quarter-finals and a rematch with the Sharks.

BORDEAUX-BEGLES: D Domvo; N Plazy, S Tamanivalu, U Seuteni, G Cros; L Meret, B Serin; L Delboubes, M Lamothe, V Afatia; M Galarza, C Cazeaux; C Woki, A Roumat (capt), L Houston.

Replacements: A Amosa for Roumat (HIA 18m-29 mins), J Poirot for Delboubes (28), S Desaubies for Seuteni (41), J Gimbert for Serin, V Cobilas for Afatia, and A Pelissie for Woki (all 52), A Amosa for Cazeaux (61), N Decron for Lamothe and L Lebraud for Tamanivalu (both 71).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; D Leader, T Farrell, B Aki, M Healy; D Horwitz, S Kerins; P McCabe, S Delahunt, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux (capt); P Boyle, J Connolly, W McKeon.

Replacements: C Blade for Kerins (46 mins), J Carty for Horwitz (50), M Burke, D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (56), E Masterson for Boule (59), M Burke for McCabe (61), J Murphy for Delahunt (65), E Griffin for Aki (71).

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy)