IRFU issue warning to rugby schools over ‘drinking and anti-social behaviour’

‘Fireworks and smoke bombs’ have been thrown onto the pitch and into the crowd

Leinster sent a letter to the eight schools involved ahead of this week’s senior cup quarter-finals to ensure current students and past pupils are aware of the consequences for “drinking and anti-social behaviour.” Photograph: Inpho

Leinster sent a letter to the eight schools involved ahead of this week’s senior cup quarter-finals to ensure current students and past pupils are aware of the consequences for “drinking and anti-social behaviour.” Photograph: Inpho

 

The Leinster branch of the IRFU have issued a warning to rugby schools competing at Energia Park in Donnybrook, warning that An Garda Síochána are “at the point now where action must be taken when incidents occur.”

Last week Leinster sent a “new letter” to Castleknock, Belvedere, Gonzaga, St Michael’s, Kilkenny, Newbridge, Clongowes Wood Colleges and St Gerard’s School ahead of this week’s Leinster senior cup quarter-finals to ensure current students and past pupils are aware of the consequences for “drinking and anti-social behaviour.”

The Gardaí and Sword Security - the firm employed at matches in Donnybrook that can attract crowds close to the 6,000 capacity - noted “fireworks and smoke bombs” have been thrown onto the pitch and into the crowd.

“Derogatory name-calling from the stand to players, match officials and other supporters” was also a repeated issue, with the Leinster branch stating “this is a problem created by a minority but now impacting on the majority and we have been advised and have received representation from the Gardaí that we are at the point now where action must be taken when incidents occur.”

In a letter to Castleknock College “Pastmen,” headmaster Chris Kinder wrote: “The Leinster Schools branch have issued a new letter looking for co-operation from all spectators. While most of the contents of the letter refer to [current pupils] side of the pitch, they have specifically asked principals to contact their past-pupils unions.”

Former students tend to congregate on the terrace at Energia Park across from the main stand.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.