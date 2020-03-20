IRFU confirm end of domestic club rugby season

Statement said that seasons will be concluded with no promotion or relegation

A recent clash between Tullamore and Bangor which was played in horrendous conditions. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

A recent clash between Tullamore and Bangor which was played in horrendous conditions. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

As feared but expected, the IRFU have called off the current 2019-20 club season with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a consequence, there will be no relegation or promotion in any of the five divisions of the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League.

Instead, it is intended that all clubs will start from zero again in new 2020-21 competitions, and the blanket full stop to the current season applies all the way down to mini rugby. With no home games and no annual dinners, this is a crippling blow to the clubs.

The clubs were last night being notified to that effect in emails that explained: “Irish Rugby’s 2019/20 domestic season is to conclude with immediate effect due to ongoing concerns over coronavirus.

“Government action in combatting the virus looks set to continue beyond March 29th. Irish Rugby wants to play its part while giving clubs the chance to put plans in place for the 2020/21 season.

“The directive applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions. It was ratified by the IRFU Rugby Committee on Thursday March 19th 2020. Cups will be shared by finalists, where cup competitions have reached the final fixture.

“There will be no promotion or relegation in any of the five divisions of the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League.

“The planned expansion of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League for the 2020/21 season remains in place.

“There will be no league or cup winners in any competition organised at a national level including the Energia All-Ireland Leagues, Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup and the Energia Bateman Cup.

“The Fraser McMullen U20 Cup, the Junior Interprovincial Championships and the round-robin qualifiers for the Energia All-Ireland League will not take place.”

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee said: “The decision to end the domestic rugby season for 2019/2020 season has not been made lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution.

“These are challenging times for us all and we know clubs will be impacted by this directive, but we will look back at this season as one where we put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else.

“Clubs are now in a position to make plans for the 2020/21 season. We look forward to marking the 30th anniversary of the All-Ireland League.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.