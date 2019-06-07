Ireland Under-20s forced into changes for Australia

There are two enforced changes in the Ireland team to play Australia in their second game of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm Irish time/eir Sport 2).

Sean French, who came on in the second half of the first round win over England, sustained a facial injury that rules him out of the rest of the tournament. Iwan Hughes, who was making his tournament debut, picked up a finger injury and he too is ruled out of the tournament.

Rob Russell comes into the starting XV in place of Hughes at fullback with Angus Kernohan and Jonathan Wren again named on the wings.

The rest of the back line is unchanged with Craig Casey and Jake Flannery named in the halfbacks and Stewart Moore and Liam Turner in the centre.

The front five remains the same with Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Thomas Clarkson in the frontrow while captain Charlie Ryan and Ryan Baird pack down in the secondrow.

Josh Hodnett moves from seven to eight in place of Azur Allison who is going through the return to play protocols. Ronan Watters comes in at open-side while David McCann starts at six.

Aaron O’Sullivan and Max O’Reilly have been called up to the squad in place of French and Hughes but will not be in the side this weekend.

Both teams go into the game having picked up a bonus point win in the opening round as Ireland defeated England 42-26 while the Junior Wallabies beat Italy 36-12.

IRELAND UNDER-20s: Rob Russell; Angus Kernohan, Liam Turner, Stewart Moore, Jonathan Wren; Jake Flannery, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Thomas Clarkson; Charlie Ryan (Capt), Ryan Baird; David McCann, Ronan Watters, John Hodnett.

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Charlie Ward, Declan Adamson, Niall Murray, Ciaran Booth, Thomas Ahern, Colm Reilly, Ben Healy, Cormac Foley.