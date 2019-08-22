Ireland squad to be announced on Thursday

Ireland will name their starting XV and replacements for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup warm up match against England at midday on Thursday.

The squad depart the Algarve and their warm weather training camp, for London later on Thursday.

Schmidt is set to unveil a much more familiar looking lineup than that which beat Italy in their first warm up match - with a host of frontline players set to make their seasonal re-appearances. From the established first choice front-row of Cian Healy, captain Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong, to the back three of Jacob Stockdale, Rob Kearney and Keith Earls.

The big question is whether Jack Carty or Ross Byrne starts at outhalf.

Ireland (possible) v England: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Ross Byrne, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Jean Kleyn, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.