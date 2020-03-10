Ireland’s Under-20 and women’s matches against France postponed

Six Nations Rugby confirmed on Tuesday that the Under-20 and Women’s internationals between France and Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not go ahead and this follows on from Monday’s announcement to postpone the senior match between the countries which was due to take place at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

Noel McNamara’s unbeaten Irish 20s were due to face their French counterparts at the Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan on Friday night. They trained at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown this morning but were then informed, as expected, that the game would not go ahead.

Adam Griggs was due to take the Irish Women’s team to Lille this weekend but that match too has been postponed, once again on the recommendation of the French government. Six Nations Rugby confirmed in a statement that no new dates have been agreed as of now in trying to reschedule all three fixtures.

It read: “Further to yesterday’s press release announcing the postponement of the Six Nations match between France and Ireland, Six Nations can now confirm that the Women and Under-20 matches between the two countries have also been postponed.

“The Wales versus Scotland Six Nations and Under-20 matches will go ahead as scheduled. Discussions with unions and federations are ongoing as it is of the utmost importance to find suitable dates for rescheduled matches while respecting the values and integrity of our Championship.”