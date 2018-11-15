Ireland name their team to take on the All Blacks

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt only informed the Ireland players on Thursday who would face New Zealand on Saturday at the Aviva stadium.

Concerns about Dan Leavy’s availability have not been fully allayed - he didn’t train Thursday morning - but the 24 year old Leinster flanker has been named ahead of Josh van der Flier.

Schmidt reported “full body soreness” from Leavy’s stand out display after replacing Sean O’Brien during last Saturday’s 28-17 victory over Argentina.

“It’s never ideal but we needed some guys to get through training,”said Schmidt. “We needed the medics to be satisfied.

“We expect Dan to train fully tomorrow. He is only recently back playing so we are just trying to manage him. He trained very well Tuesday so to train Thursday and Friday would have been a big ask.”

James Ryan is also believed to have missed some sessions this week but the 22 year old gets named ahead of Iain Henderson as Devin Toner returns to iron out set piece concerns against New Zealand’s towering duo of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

The other changes see Rob Kearney return to fitness and fullback as Jordan Larmour drops to the bench. With Robbie Henshaw ruled out medium term, Garry Ringrose returns at outside centre in place of Will Addison.

Kieran Marmion fends off Luke McGrath to be retained at scrumhalf as Conor Murray continues to creep towards full fitness.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Devin Toner, Peter O’Mahony, Dan Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.