Ireland discover their 2023 World Cup pool opponents

Andy Farrell’s team to be in a pool with reigning World champions South Africa

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Andy Farrell’s Ireland team now know what is ahead of them in 2023. File photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland will face South Africa and Scotland in their 2023 Rugby World Cup pool.

The Springboks are the reigning World champions while Scotland were in Ireland’s 2019 World Cup pool. The pool will be completed by an Asia-Pacific and European qualifier.

Format

The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on international rugby and its calendar this year meant that teams were banded on where they stood in World Rugby’s official rankings 11 months ago. Positions after the autumn Tests would normally be used to form the draw bands, but teams like South Africa and Japan have not played this year.

Announcing the change in October, the Rugby World Cup board said it “represents the fairest scenario, given it was the last time that all teams were able to play.”

Reigning world champions South Africa, last year’s beaten World Cup finalists England, three-time tournament winners New Zealand, and Wales were in band one.

Ireland were alongside France, Australia and Japan — World Cup quarter-finalists last year — in band two, with Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy forming band three.

Bands four and five will be made up of eight countries that will emerge via yet-to-be-played qualifying matches, including representatives from Europe, Oceania and the Americas.

The World Cup draw which took place at place at the Palais Brongniart on Monday lunchtime put one team from each band into four groups of five. The 2023 tournament’s full fixture list with dates and venues is expected to be announced in late February.

Draw

Pool A

New Zealand
France
Italy
America 1
Africa 1

Pool B

South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Asia-Pacific 1
Europe 2

Pool C

Wales
Australia
Fiji
Europe 1
Final qualifier winner

Pool D

England
Japan
Argentina
Oceania 1
Americas 2

