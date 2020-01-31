Ireland Club XV move into strong first leg lead over Scotland
A fast start and clinical finish see visitors take control of tie at Netherdale
Bryan Fitzgerald dives to score for Ireland Club XV against Scotland. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho
Scotland Club XV 17 Ireland Club XV 39
Ireland will go into the second leg of the 2020 Dalriada Cup Series with a massive points advantage after achieving a sizeable win over Scotland thanks to a strong first quarter and an equally emphatic finish, in a final ten minutes when they added 17 points.
Tries for Ireland by centre Brian Fitzgerald and scrum half Aran Hehir, both from clean breaks and both converted by stand-off James Taylor - who also kicked a penalty - gave the visitors a 17 point lead in as many minutes.
Scotland finally found confidence and scored a gem of a try as Grant Mollison delivered the scoring pass that allowed Scott Bickerstaff to scorch over. But just before the break prop Conor Maguire barrelled over to give Ireland a 22-5 interval lead
A Colin Sturgeon try after the break from clever pass by Aaron McColm sparked a Scottish fightback and when McColm put Scott Bickerstaff in for his second try before adding the conversion it was game on.
But it was not to be as Ireland added a penalty by Gerry Hurley and his conversions of tries by replacements Jamie Heuston and Matthew Byrne to finish with a winning margin that should see an overall win next weekend.
Scorers - Scotland: Tries S Bickerstaff (2), Sturgeon Con McColm Ireland: Tries Fitzgerald, Hehir, Maguire, Byrne, Heuston Cons Taylor (2), Hurley (2) Pens Taylor, Hurley
Scotland Club XV: G Mollison; S Bickerstaff, C Bickerstaff, C Sturgeon (A Mitchell 62), C Young (S Hamilton 74); A McColm, G Christie (P Boyer 62); S Muir (W Farquhar 62), F Scott (M Carryer 70), C Henderson (G Strain 54), M Vernel (R Cessford 62), G Law, J Sole (N Coe 51), W Nelson, E MacDougall
Ireland Club XV: J Heuston; C Hogan, P Ryan, B Fitzgerald (N Kenneally 29), J Ringrose (M Byrne 71); J Taylor (G Hurley 58), A Hehir; C Maguire (C Barrett 58) , J Sutton (A Clarkin 58), A Keating (J P Phelan 58), B Hayes, A Kennedy, M Melia (R Murphy 64), J Foley (P Claffey 73), P Derham.
Referee: Ben Breakspear (Wales)