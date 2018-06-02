Ireland are on the cusp of an epic run as they head Down Under
Schmidt knows a series win for the Irish would be a major landmark on road to Japan
Joe Schmidt: ‘We want to make sure this tour is another building block for what comes in the future.’ Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
It is a measure of Irish rugby’s game management system that a near full-strength squad pitched up on the Gold Coast over the weekend in readiness for the three-Test series against Australia which starts in Brisbane next Saturday.