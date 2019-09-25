Yamanaka and Japan eager to grasp once in a lifetime opportunity

Ryohei Yamanaka’s journey to his first World Cup at the age of 31 has been circuitous to say the least.

Eight years ago he was a promising outhalf with Waseda University and Kobelco Steelers who had one cap and was expected to be included in Japan’s 2011 World Cup squad, before being suspended for two years after failing a random drugs test in April of that year during a training camp ahead of the Asian Five Nations tournament.

After a follow-up test showed the same result the then International Rugby Board ruled that the substance was a steroid, either methyltestosterone or methandriol. Yamanaka claimed to have used the cream to grow a moustache, and vowed to return after he was banned from the sport for two years.

Four years ago, Eddie Jones did not pick Yamanaka in the Brave Blossoms’ squad, and after appearing as a replacement in the two Tests against Ireland and the 69-31 defeat to New Zealand that November, he was out of the frame until the Pacific Nations Cup decider against the USA Eagles in Suva for only his 13th cap.

A try-scoring return in his new position of fullback earned him a place in the squad, and he made such a strong impression in his World Cup debut off the bench that it would be no surprise if he started against Ireland, especially as a glaring drop by the starting fullback Will Tupou led to Russia’s try.

“I only got a short game time,” said Yamanaka of his 10 minutes on the pitch, “but it was really my dream come true, something I really strived for. So I’m really pleased I made it, and in front of a big crowd for the opening game.”

In light of his performance he has become a Twitter sensation in Japan, thanks to a huge line break and a booming touch finder which was measured at 58 metres.

“I was preparing throughout the week as I was going to come off the bench, so it was crucial that I could give [the team] momentum. When I came on it was really crucial to kick well, kick to touch and also make line breaks. And that did give a good impact and good flow to the team.”

Having first been reinvented as a centre, it was at the Kobelco Steelers that Wayne Smyth converted Yamanaka into a fullback, most likely in consultation with his fellow Kiwis, Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown. Joseph and Brown will also surely be mindful of Ireland’s kicking game, and certainly Yamanaka is after watching last Sunday’s win in Yokohama.

“They are very strong in defence and they kick a lot so contesting and catching will be really crucial. So If I get the opportunity to play that will be my key focus.”

Game plan

“There are different situations in the kicking game; it could be a box kick, a high ball from the 10 metre line, so we’re simulating those different scenarios. Not much has changed in those preparations.

“We always focus on protecting but we just needed more focus on that, so it’s all about escorting. Not much has changed on that. They kick a lot so I must catch, secure and keep possession. And also it’s all about playing our game.”

Brown’s influence, both as an assistant coach with Japan and head coach of their Super Rugby team the Sunwolves, has been pronounced, and it’s been striking over the last two days how the players speak of the former All Blacks’ outhalf.

“He sets out a really clear game plan for us, so the roles are really defined, and the players just execute his plans as one of the most crucial parts of our team. As for the backs, he works on our skills, passing, catching and everything. So we have 100 per cent trust in him.”

The Japanese 31-man squad consists of 15 players born overseas, although this includes last week’s hat-trick hero, the South African-born Kotaro Matsushima, whose mother is Japanese (his father is form Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe) and who has mixed some of his time in South African rugby with spells in Japan.

Of the other 14, half a dozen are Tongan, with three New Zealanders, a Samoan, three South Africans and an Australian.

Yet another clear impression from their two media days, and watching the players both hang out together and conduct themselves in front of a clearly supportive media, is their close bond.

The Polynesians all speak Japanese to the local media as well as their teammates and in a country where, of course, karaoke is king they have an internal squad song, the identity of which Yamanaka revealed.

“We’ve got the Backstreet Boys. We sing ‘I Want It That Way’. We sing that song after the meetings just to get us unified.”

One of Yamanaka’s former classmates at Waseda University also came up with the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ slogan for the 2019 World Cup, and it could hardly be more apt for the Japanese players.

“Regarding the slogan, Once in a lifetime, I feel the same as well because we never know when the World Cup will be held in Japan again. So it’s hard to explain how I feel about that.”

Hard indeed.