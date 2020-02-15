Winning Triple Crowns: ‘Seeing Jack Kyle was a spiritual experience’
A history of Ireland’s wins throws up some mythical tales and unforgettable moments
Michael Kiernan scores a drop goal to win the Triple Crown for Ireland in their match against England at Lansdowne Road in 1985. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Grand Slams went beyond the consciousness of children in the 1980s – unseen heroics by Karl Mullen and Jack Kyle – but Triple Crowns were known artefacts.
“The first rugby ball my dad gave me had ‘Ireland Triple Crown’ on it,” Shane Horgan agrees. “I kicked that plastic around for a decade.”