Winning Triple Crowns: ‘Seeing Jack Kyle was a spiritual experience’

A history of Ireland’s wins throws up some mythical tales and unforgettable moments

Gavin Cummiskey

Michael Kiernan scores a drop goal to win the Triple Crown for Ireland in their match against England at Lansdowne Road in 1985. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Grand Slams went beyond the consciousness of children in the 1980s – unseen heroics by Karl Mullen and Jack Kyle – but Triple Crowns were known artefacts.

“The first rugby ball my dad gave me had ‘Ireland Triple Crown’ on it,” Shane Horgan agrees. “I kicked that plastic around for a decade.”

