Watson and Wilson brought into England team to face Wales

Six Nations: England v Wales

Kick-off: 4.45pm, Saturday. Venue: Twickenham. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 4.15pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media and ITV.

Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson will make their first England appearances since the World Cup after both were named in Eddie Jones’s side to face Wales on Saturday. In two changes to the side who beat Ireland last time out, Watson comes on to the wing and Wilson gets the nod at openside flanker.

Wilson profits from an injury to Sam Underhill while Watson replaces his Bath team-mate Jonathan Joseph, who drops out of the 23 altogether. Watson has been troubled by a calf injury throughout the tournament so far but returns to the side on the wing with Elliot Daly continuing at full-back. Wilson was sidelined for the start of the tournament with a knee problem but after proving his fitness at Sale he returns to the starting XV.

Elsewhere, with Mako Vunipola not considered, Joe Marler continues at loosehead prop with Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler again alongside him. Maro Itoje and George Kruis are in the second row while Courtney Lawes continuing at blindside flanker after his man of the match performance against Ireland and Tom Curry again at No8.

Ben Youngs wins his 99th England cap at scrum-half with George Ford at fly-half and Owen Farrell captaining the side from inside-centre. Manu Tuilagi is at outside-centre with Jonny May on the left wing as Jones fields the same backline who started the World Cup final.

“We’ve had a really good two week preparation – a fallow week in Oxford where we had good training days last Thursday and Friday and three good training days this week culminating in a very good session Wednesday,” said Jones. “Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they’ve been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over.

“It’s always a tough game against Wales and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas. We’re looking forward to playing at home again and getting back out in front of our fantastic fans.” – Guardian

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade.