Warren Gatland profile: former Ireland and Lions coach revealed
From club level up to Lions’ tours, Wales’ head coach has enjoyed substantial success
Warren Gatland: Kiwi has come a long way in the game since he launched his coaching career as a player-coach with Galwegians in 1989. Photograph: Getty.
Warren Gatland left Galwegians, Connacht and Ireland all in infinitely better condition than when he inherited them during a near decade of coaching in this country on and off from 1989 to 2001. Yet his coaching CV and methods, often derided by the catch-all phrase ‘Warrenball’, have been afforded grudging respect.