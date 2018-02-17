Warren Gatland profile: former Ireland and Lions coach revealed

From club level up to Lions’ tours, Wales’ head coach has enjoyed substantial success

Gerry Thornley

Warren Gatland: Kiwi has come a long way in the game since he launched his coaching career as a player-coach with Galwegians in 1989. Photograph: Getty.

Warren Gatland: Kiwi has come a long way in the game since he launched his coaching career as a player-coach with Galwegians in 1989. Photograph: Getty.

  Warren Gatland left Galwegians, Connacht and Ireland all in infinitely better condition than when he inherited them during a near decade of coaching in this country on and off from 1989 to 2001. Yet his coaching CV and methods, often derided by the catch-all phrase ‘Warrenball’, have been afforded grudging respect.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.