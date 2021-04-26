Wales to host All Blacks, South Africa and Australia this autumn

Four-game series, including Fiji, will begin against New Zealand on October 30th

Wayne Pivac: “As a group we haven’t faced a Southern Hemisphere side yet . . . so we are looking forward to welcoming all four sides to Cardiff.” Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Wales will look to end a 68-year winless run against New Zealand when they host the All Blacks as part of their autumn internationals this year, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) have announced.

Wayne Pivac’s side will host four Test matches at the Principality Stadium, kicking off their campaign against New Zealand on October 30th as they seek their first win in the fixture since 1953.

Wales then face world champions South Africa on November 6th. The Springboks won the last meeting between the two sides at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, but Wales have triumphed on each of the last four occasions the two sides have met at Principality Stadium.

Six Nations champions Wales then take on Fiji on November 14th s before concluding their campaign against Australia six days later.

“There is no doubt this is a huge autumn series fixture list and we are already looking forward to it, especially with the prospect of having supporters back at Principality Stadium,” Pivac said.

“It will be a big campaign against quality opposition, but we see it as another opportunity to test ourselves . . . As a group we haven’t faced a Southern Hemisphere side yet . . . so we are looking forward to welcoming all four sides to Cardiff.”

Wales autumn international series 2021:

Oct 30: Wales v New Zealand

Nov 6: Wales v South Africa

Nov 14: Wales v Fiji

Nov 20: Wales v Australia

