Ultan Dillane replaces injured Ryan Baird in Ireland squad

Following on from the loss of Jordan Larmour for the entirety of Ireland’s forthcoming six Test programme with the dislocated shoulder he suffered against Benetton last Saturday, 21-year-old lock Ryan Baird has been ruled out of the rearranged Six Nations games at home to Italy next Saturday week and France in Paris seven days later.

Baird suffered an abductor strain in the same game and in confirming that Larmour “will not be available to play any role in this autumn international window” an IRFU statement added: that the uncapped Baird “has been ruled out of the two remaining Six Nations fixtures.”

Connacht’s Ultan Dillane has been added to the squad.

Meanwhile, Finlay Bealham and Dave Heffernan are progressing through the return to play protocols after suffering head knocks in Connacht’s defeat by Cardiff.

The Leinster trio of Johnny Sexton (hamstring), Rónan Kelleher (quad) and Andrew Porter (hamstring) will all “be monitored this week with a view to commencing training next week.”

Furthermore, Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell were identified as close contacts of a Munster player who tested positive for Covid-19 early last week, although the statement added both players “are Covid clear and will complete the period of isolation before joining the squad on Monday.”

The rest of the squad convened on Wednesday at the High Performance Centre in Abbotstown, and the statement also confirmed: “All players and management produced negative PCR tests on Monday ahead of entering national camp.”

Ireland squad

Backs (15)

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 26 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 6 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster) 21 caps

Shane Daly (Munster) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster) 9 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 43 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) uncapped

Kieran Marmion (Connacht) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster) 81 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 29 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 91 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 28 caps

Forwards (19)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 9 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 13 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster) uncapped

Will Connors (Leinster) uncapped

Jack Conan (Leinster) 17 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 2 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 98 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 11 caps

Rónan Kelleher (Leinster) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 67 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 26 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht) 12 caps

James Ryan (Leinster) 26 caps

John Ryan (Munster) 21 caps

CJ Stander (Munster) 41 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 26 caps